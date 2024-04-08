Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,492,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,923,000 after acquiring an additional 96,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Medtronic stock opened at $84.56 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

