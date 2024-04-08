Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $170.42 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

