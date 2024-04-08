Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $151.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

