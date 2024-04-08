iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $76.12 and a one year high of $101.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

