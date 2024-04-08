Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $7.33 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.39.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $155.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

