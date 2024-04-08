Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 719 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 431,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 449,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,798 shares of company stock worth $8,205,381 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.07 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.63%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

