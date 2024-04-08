Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 156 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,593,546. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $92.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

