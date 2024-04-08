ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $155.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.