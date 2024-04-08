CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 23,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 70,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

