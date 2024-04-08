Compound Global Advisors LLC Sells 6,155 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compound Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.4% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 17,418.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $277.14 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

