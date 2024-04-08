Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $198.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $202.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

