Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.6% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $161.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.