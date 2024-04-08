Centurion Wealth Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

