CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.01 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MP Materials by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in MP Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in MP Materials by 2,911.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 320,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 309,898 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MP opened at $14.61 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

