CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Entegris by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Entegris by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $138.85 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

