Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after buying an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $316.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.67. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $324.40.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.