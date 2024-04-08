Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.37 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

