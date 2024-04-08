Asset Management Resources LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 146,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,428,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $520.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.47 and its 200 day moving average is $473.68. The company has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.