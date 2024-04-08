Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,907.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,614.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6,801.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $133.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

