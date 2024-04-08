Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.04 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Morningstar worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total value of $1,021,892.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,883,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,403,451.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,544 shares of company stock worth $27,733,515. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $309.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

