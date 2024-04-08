Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,331 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $104.78 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

