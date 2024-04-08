Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $673.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $632.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.03. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.