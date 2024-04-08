American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $222.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average of $184.03. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

