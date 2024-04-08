Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $135.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.39. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

