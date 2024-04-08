11,392 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $85.83 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 238.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

