ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $21.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,963,000 after acquiring an additional 586,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,628,000 after acquiring an additional 916,232 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

