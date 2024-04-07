Zacks Research Comments on Lennar Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $166.22 on Friday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lennar by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $5,367,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

