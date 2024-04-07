W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $8,791,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

