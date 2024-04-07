Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.93. Veru shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 2,437,071 shares changing hands.

VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Veru by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veru by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Veru by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

