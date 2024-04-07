Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $298,877,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $97,675,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $253.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

