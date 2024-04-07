Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 523 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 239,901 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

