Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $80.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
