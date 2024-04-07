Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 15,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $252.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.86. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

