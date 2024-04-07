Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $744,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.60 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.