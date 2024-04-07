Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $351.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

