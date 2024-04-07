Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 49,765 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 49,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 146,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $23.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

