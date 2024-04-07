Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,722 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,116 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.39.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $207.85 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

