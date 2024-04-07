Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

