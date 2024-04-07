Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,836,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI opened at $68.60 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

