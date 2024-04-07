Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 189.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5,292.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

