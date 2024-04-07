The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,377,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,249,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $362.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.