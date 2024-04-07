Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$12.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

Superior Plus Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald acquired 53,022 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,983.67. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$9.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.76. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.05 and a 1-year high of C$11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of C$985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.429381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Articles

