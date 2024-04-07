Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

