Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 81.3% in the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 106.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average is $137.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

