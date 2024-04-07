SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

