Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

