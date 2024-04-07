Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Down 6.3%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 63,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 129,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$83.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a current ratio of 22.70.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Candelaria Silver Mine project located in Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

