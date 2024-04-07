Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Shore Bancshares worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Jones bought 8,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $88,553.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,937.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,121 shares of company stock valued at $211,067 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

