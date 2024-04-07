Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.89

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.89 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 177.20 ($2.22). Senior shares last traded at GBX 171.40 ($2.15), with a volume of 295,039 shares.

Senior Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £718.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,448.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Senior Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Senior’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Senior

In related news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £460,624.61 ($578,238.28). 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

