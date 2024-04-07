Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.69

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.69 and last traded at C$11.69, with a volume of 73143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.57.

Several brokerages have commented on SES. Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6700721 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

